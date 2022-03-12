Sale helps support local mother’s club

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local support club is holding its annual fundraiser.

Jackson Area Mothers and Multiples held its consignment sale a Calvary Baptist Church.

This year the club had clothing and accessories for babies and kids.















Leaders with the club say the funds raised helps the moms De-stress.

“That helps us support our club. We take a yearly mommy outing where moms go out and get away from our kids and everybody for a few days, just to kind of help rest and recuperate. We also do family outings,” said Debbie Hurst, treasury of Jackson Area Mothers and Multiples.

Hurst says they are planning to do another consignment sale in the fall.

