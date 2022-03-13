Showcasing local businesses in a new way

JACKSON, Tenn. –A different way to give back is coming to the Hub City.

The Unconventional Popup Shop lets businesses showcase their products, and one of the creators of the event says there will never be more that 30 businesses nor two of the same type of businesses.









She says this lets vendors really show their products.

There is one planned every month and a percentage of the funds raised will be donated to a local non-profit.

“I wanted to find a creative way to give back to our community. We felt if we started an Unconventional Popup Shop not only can we give back to the community, but the businesses that are participating, they could do so as well,” said Genevieve Dupree, co-creater Unconventional Popup Shop.