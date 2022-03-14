Commemoration for Vietnam veterans to be held March 29

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is working with Jackson and Madison County leaders to honor Vietnam veterans.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a commemoration at Jackson City Hall on March 29 at 10 a.m.

The commemoration will mark the 50th anniversary of the war and the “last boots on the ground” in 1975.

City Mayor Scott Conger and county Mayor Jimmy Harris will be making a joint declaration making the day Vietnam Veterans Day in both Jackson and Madison County.

Find more local news here.