Wedding Gown Weekend: Goodwill event to offer bargain bridal dresses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brides-to-be may find the wedding dress of their dreams at a bargain price this weekend.

Courtesy: Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will be hosting their Wedding Gown Weekend at 28 stores, including those in Jackson, Lexington and Union City.

On March 19 and 20, shoppers can find wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses of all styles priced between $49.99 and $299.99.

Some items will be gently used, while others will be offered new with tags.

Each participating store will be stocked with at least 20 gowns each, and will be available on the sales floor when doors open on Saturday.

For more information on Wedding Gown Weekend, click here.

