THP: 3 juveniles dead, 1 hospitalized in Wednesday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms three juveniles are dead and another is hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck in Madison County.

Our crews visited the scene Wednesday evening near the intersection of Old Medina Road and Barnes Road, where authorities from Medina, Madison County, and the THP were all present.

THP is currently leading the investigation of the fatal crash along with District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

As the investigation remains ongoing, no further details have been released at this time.

