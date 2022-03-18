Half-priced adoptions being offered at local shelter

JACKSON, Tenn. — Is your family looking for a furry new addition?

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day this week, the Jackson Animal Care Center is hosting a shelter-wide adoption event on Saturday.

There will be half-priced adoption fees for every animal in the shelter.

Cat fees will be $40 and dog fees will be $60.

Director of Animal Services for Jackson, Whitney Owen, says they want to focus on pit bulls, which have the biggest need.

“Finding the right homes for pit bulls is just as important as finding them a home. Because if you find a home that’s not a good fit, they’re either going to be back with us, turned loose on the street, surrendered to another shelter or being given away on Facebook. So we want to find the right fit and the right home for them, not just shove them out to anyone that will take them,” Owen said.

The discounted adoption fees will last until 4:00 in the afternoon.

