Non-profit members treated with special preview

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is giving back to the community.

On Friday several non-profits in the area were invited to see Ballet Arts‘ final dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan.”

It was free of charge, and each non-profit got a set number of tickets.

Artistic Director, Caroline Meinert says while going through the COVID-19 pandemic, she wanted to find a way to give back.

“Really coming into this position, I knew that I wanted us to start reaching out to our community more because our community is so wonderful about giving back to us and supporting us, and I just really wanted to find a way for us to support them as well,” Meinert said.

Meinert says “Peter Pan” is open to the public on Saturday, March 19.

There’s a show at 10 a.m. and another at 7 p.m.

There will also be a matinee show on Sunday at 2 p.m.

