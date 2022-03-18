South Jackson recycling containers move to new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new location for recycling drop-offs in south Jackson.

The containers formerly located at Lowe’s on South Highland Avenue have now moved to Malesus Park.

According to the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department, they were informed by a Lowe’s representative that they need to be removed from the store’s lot.

The containers can now be found near the tennis courts in the south parking lot of Malesus Park, located at 421 Old Malesus Road.

