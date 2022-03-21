Medical group invests new equipment in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A medical group in Decatur County invested in some new medical equipment so that residents can breathe easier.

Decatur County Emergency Services purchased two Defibtech Lifeline arms that are CPR devices.

Garry Ross, operations manager for Decatur County EMS, says these devices are key to providing better medical care for the residents of the county.

“These take the place of someone doing manual compressions in the event of someone in cardiac arrest. This device will actually do the chest compression for the patient versus the paramedic having to do compression and ventilation,” Ross said.

Ross says they are looking at other medical technology for Decatur County.

