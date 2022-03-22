All-Breed Dog show to begin Thursday in Jackson

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The All-Breed Dog is returning to Jackson.

From the Dog Fanciers Association Dog Show on March 25, 2021.

The show will have more than 700 dogs show off their fluff from Thursday to Sunday.

The show will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Jackson Fairgrounds near downtown Jackson.

This year’s show includes meet-and-greet with pure bred dogs and their owners, puppies and more!

The show is hosted by Jackson Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club.

You can find more information here.

