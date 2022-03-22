The Ned to host Caleb Minter for Friday concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is returning to the Hub City for a concert this week.

Caleb Minter is an independent pop/soul/R&B artist originally from Bolivar, Tennessee.

Minter says he got his start in music after the death of his brother, who was a victim to gun violence.

He says after writing his first song, “Gone Too Soon,” he began a personal movement where he hosts events raising awareness on gun violence while bringing live music.

Minter has since went on to perform for the president of Ebony magazine, the cast of “True Blood,” and more.

Minter’s concert will take place at The Ned in downtown Jackson on Friday, March 25.

Showtime will be at 7:30 p.m. and information on tickets can be found here.

The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Museum is located at 314 East Main Street in Jackson.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.