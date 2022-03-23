54th annual UT Martin Rodeo set for April
MARTIN, Tenn. — Get read for bulls, barbecue and more! The 54th annual University of Tennessee Martin Rodeo is coming.
The UT Martin Rodeo will have a free county-wide barbecue, a chance to win a riding lawnmower, and the top bucking bulls and horses from Mark Johnson, Universal Rodeos and more.
This year’s rodeo will be held from April 7 to April 9 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex in Marin.
You can grab tickets online, by calling (731) 881-7207 or through their Facebook page.
