54th annual UT Martin Rodeo set for April

MARTIN, Tenn. — Get read for bulls, barbecue and more! The 54th annual University of Tennessee Martin Rodeo is coming.

The UT Martin Rodeo will have a free county-wide barbecue, a chance to win a riding lawnmower, and the top bucking bulls and horses from Mark Johnson, Universal Rodeos and more.

This year’s rodeo will be held from April 7 to April 9 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex in Marin.

You can grab tickets online, by calling (731) 881-7207 or through their Facebook page.

Find more local news here.