Bicentennial event bringing day of free activities to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A bicentennial event for all ages is coming to downtown Jackson on April 2.

The event is called “Where It All Began – A Look Back at the Early History of Jackson,” and will feature free activities in various locations throughout the downtown area.

There will be a scavenger hunt hosted by the Jackson-Madison County Library, guided tours of historic settings, actors portraying local businessmen and politicians from the past, and more.

The Ned will be open featuring two art exhibits, and The Carnegie’s Tennessee Legends of Music Museum will open their doors as well.

The public is invited to come enjoy these free activities and learn more about the history of the Jackson-Madison County community.

Events will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 and continue through 4 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.