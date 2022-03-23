Student art to be unveiled in Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The art of Haywood County students is about to be displayed for the first time.

For Arts in Education Week, art made by students will be unveiled on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue, as well as at 4:30 p.m. on Jefferson Street.

“There is enormous cultural value in public art. Brownsville is a small community, but we’re big in heart,” said Haywood Arts Council Director Achana Jarrett.

The theme and title of the event is “Spash.”

“Everyone loves color and it’s just what it’s called: SPLASH. Just to be able to drive by on a rainy day or a cloudy day and see a trail of color and artwork as you embark upon our court square – that can add a lot to someone’s day,” Jarrett said.

There will be over 15 pieces of art to see.

“We’re not stopping here,” Jarrett said. “We’re looking forward to expanding our public art beyond this.”

Find more local news here.