Dyersburg man appointed to state Alcoholic Beverage Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has received an important appointment from the governor.

According to a news release, John Hamilton has been chosen to join the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, filling the spot that opened after the death of Richard Skiles last year.

Hamilton joins two other commissioners, each representing their area of Tennessee.

“We are excited for Mr. Hamilton to join us and appreciate his service to the State of Tennessee,” said TABC Executive Director Russell Thomas.

The release says Hamilton is a business owner, and his wife, Angie Hamilton is a librarian in the Dyersburg City School system.

