Hundreds of dogs embark on show-stopping adventure

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of four-legged friends have embarked on a show-stopping adventure in the Hub City.

“We’re hosting our annual All-breed AKC Dog Show. So today we have close to 800 dogs competing from all over the country for a title in Best in Show at the end of the day,” said Mark Doran, the president of Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Associations.

Every dog is a part of a group like sporting, non-sporting, herding, working toys, terriers, and hounds.

Each one of the breeds compete against one another, and then they will compete with those in their designated groups.

“From those dogs that are the Best of Breed, they will pick the Best of the Group. So they’ll have seven dogs at the end of the day. They’ll put those seven dogs together and will pick the Best in Show for the day,” Doran said.

The show is a four day long event with hundreds of people competing.

“We have just come from Texas. We were over there for two dog shows, and before we were in Arizona; Phoenix, Arizona for three dog shows,” said Ed Pangburn, a dog handler from New Jersey.

Although Pangburn isn’t new to the dog show experience, he says putting too much focus on the competition takes away the fun.

“Doing something better each time you go into the ring. We love the judges opinion, but we also know our dogs,” Pangburn said. “And whether you get a ribbon or whether you win, hey, it’s important, but it’s not as important as the dog’s performance.”

The dog show is held at Jackson Fairgrounds and will continue until Sunday. Show hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

