Local artists honored at annual breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — Artists were honored for their talent on Thursday.

The Jackson Arts Council held their annual Arts Leadership Breakfast at the Jackson Energy Authority Training Center.

This is an event that is hosted every year to receive updates about art initiatives and events, to network, and to connect with other groups in the arts.

It’s also an opportunity to learn about new resources, and most importantly to celebrate the arts!

Two awards were given to the Best Artist Group of the Year and the Best Local Artist of the Year.

“Promote and lift up all of our art groups and artists here in Jackson. So we’re just excited to be able to do that today,” said Lizzie Emmons, the Executive Director of the Jackson Arts Council.

Arts leaders, elected officials, and the director of the Tennessee Arts Commission were all in attendance.

