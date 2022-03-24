Student art goes on display in Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Some students are splashing a new look in a local area.

Student art goes on display in Haywood County

Student art goes on display in Haywood County

Student art goes on display in Haywood County

Student art goes on display in Haywood County

Student art goes on display in Haywood County

Earlier on Thursday, Haywood County students unveiled several pieces of art to the community as part of their Arts in Education Week.

Students displayed colorful works of art in the Historic District of Brownsville.

This year’s theme was titled “Splash” to reflect students creativity and the style of art used.

The Haywood Arts Council director says embracing public art reflects the culture, as well as enhances the community.

Local leaders hope this will be the first of many public art displays in Haywood County.

Find more local news here.