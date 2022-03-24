USJ dedicates new addition to former coach, wife

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson held a special dedication ceremony on Thursday.

The latest addition of the John H. Weston Jr. Center is dedicated to husband and wife Donald and Betty Newman.

The Betty and Donald Champion Court is one of eight recently added tennis courts at the John H. Weston Jr. Golf and Tennis Center.

Donald Newman is a former USJ Honors teacher and tennis coach.

Newman says he’s greatly honored to be recognized by such a great facility.

“It’s very special. Something I never expected to happen. I appreciate it. It’s a great honor for me and my wife. My wife is always there” Newman said.

Newman says he was happy to see the courts finally built, and says he is more pleased to see his USJ family showing their support.

