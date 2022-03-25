Tennessee musician makes waves in Hollywood

JACKSON, Tenn. — A musician from Tennessee is making waves in Hollywood.

Michael Hodges, a former Nashville resident and Grammy nominated producer and song-writer composed and co-wrote for the new HBO series the Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Hodges says this was the hardest project of his life and he never thought it would lead him here.

The show’s soundtrack features a variety of artist from all genres, including notable names like rapper G-Eazy.

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack is also available on all streaming platforms.

You can find more news from across the state here.