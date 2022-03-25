USJ officially opens new sports stadium

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sports stadium.

The University School of Jackson celebrates the official opening of Overton Stadium.

Bruins fans have a new place to call home for seasons to come.

The newly designed stadium has new seating for fans, a fully functioning press box, and a jumbo tron.

Talks of a renovation began in 20-19 but were delayed due to COVID-19.

Now that it’s completed, school officials hope Overton Stadium will bring a fan experience unlike any other.

“We want everybody that comes on the USJ campus to have a unique experience and a one of a kind experience,” said Russ Ellis, Chief Development Officer at USJ.

School officials would like to thank their alumni, as well as their family and friends of Jackson.