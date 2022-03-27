Bringing the community together one meal at a time

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local food truck is bringing the community together with food.

Lamont’s Kitchen hosted a free community BBQ near Lane College.

There were activities for kids and a bounce house. The owner says she wants the community involved as they start to grow.

“We want to say hey, we’re here if you need a hug, if you need warm meal, you have a place to come and to feel accepted and wanted. Especially in this distance air, we want everybody to be involved with us in our expansion, said Briyona Batchelor, owner Lamont’s Kitchen.

Batchelor says they will be announcing the opening of their brick and motor location soon on their Facebook page at at www.facebook.com/LaMontsEats/.