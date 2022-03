MARTIN, Tenn. — A local university is set to perform “Mitosis” in April.

The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts Dance Ensemble will be performing “Mitosis” at 7 p.m. from April 7 to April 8.

UT Martin says online tickets sales will begin on April 4, with tickets also being sold at the door starting at 6 p.m. the day of each performance.

