Jackson Central-Merry band holds first concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students display their talent and hard work.

JCM band holds first concert

JCM band holds first concert

JCM band holds first concert

Students with Jackson central-Merry Middle School Band held their first concert Tuesday evening.

Family, friends, other students, and staff came out to support the students.

The band had flutes, clarinets, horns, drums, xylophone and more.

Find more local news here.