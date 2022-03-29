Solid Waste board meets in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Solid Waste Planning Region Board met Monday to discuss two items on their agenda.

The first item discussed was a yearly report on usage amounts in the county.

The board also talked about a plan with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The board wants to move forward with a permanent deer processing plant.

Committee members hope the plant will elevate studies on chronic wasting disease for a majority of West Tennessee.

“They can bring a specimen in for testing and find out whether it has had the disease, and this way the TWRA can track it,” said Bill Douglass, Chairman of the Madison County Solid Waste Planning Region Board.

The reports now head to the state board where they wait for approval.

Find more local news here.