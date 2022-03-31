DARE is back in action in West Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — DARE is back in action and making active changes.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was previously paused because of COVID-19, but has recently resumed.

Student Resource Officer Donelda Clayton leads the program and uses a unique approach to raise awareness and keep students involved.

An evolved curriculum introduces students to skits, role playing, and resistance strategies for real-life situations.

“With the new DARE, this new curriculum, we don’t just talk about drug and alcohol use. We talk about so many other things. We talk about peer pressure, we talk about effective communication, we talk about risk and consequences and safe places. Who you go to, who is that safe person to go to. So the curriculum has really evolved,” Clayton said.

Clayton says it’s important for kids to have the tools they need to protect themselves and be good citizens in the community.

