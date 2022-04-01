Arts Build Communities grant applications open

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council announces applications for Arts Build Communities (ABC) grants are open now.

The ABC grant program provides “support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.”

The Jackson Arts Council serves as a designated agency to distribute ABC grants in Tennessee’s Southwest District, including Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy Counties.

The applications will be open through July 1, 2022.

