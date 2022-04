GALLERY: Union City students present ‘Motown Magic’

UNION CITY, Tenn. — There was a blast from the past at Union City Elementary School on Thursday.

The school’s second grade class presented “Motown Magic,” with students singing popular songs from the 1960s and 1970s.

The students did it all while mimicking hit groups like the Jackson 5 and the Supremes.

Check out the photos:

Photo courtesy: Union City Schools

