Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 gets a tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 got a tour of the school on Friday.

Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 gets a tour

Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 gets a tour

Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 gets a tour

Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 gets a tour

Jackson Central-Merry’s Class of 1977 gets a tour

Class member Michael Miner says many classmates from across the country have come to enjoy the reunion weekend.

He says five years ago at their 40th class reunion, then-Mayor Jerry Gist gave them a proclamation, but they had no where to put it.

Now, Miner says the principal volunteered to put their proclamation on the wall so current students could see the classes that came before them.

Miner says he and his classmates are also excited for the new look.

“We’re glad to see that the school has a really nice face lift. We walk around to the areas where we used to walk around for our three years here at JCM. We really like the improvements and really like the efforts moving forward to continue the legacy of Jackson Central-Merry High School,” Miner said.

Miner says it is great to catch-up with his classmates.

Find more local news here.