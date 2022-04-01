Local club offers endless pancakes for good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — Want to eat endless pancakes while also helping the children of the community?

The Kiwanis Club has an upcoming event for you.

On Saturday, April 16, the club will be hosting its Pancake Breakfast, with funds going to The READ Team.

The event will have all you can eat pancakes, the WOW Wagon Mobile Giving Library, the Easter Bunny, and more!

It will be held at The Blacksmith Restaurant in downtown Jackson, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tickets will be $5 and can be bought at the door or from any Kiwanis Club member.

Find more local news here.