Selmer police respond to concerns of smoke in the area

SELMER, Tenn. — The Selmer Police Department is responding to a shared concern from several residents.

According to a Facebook post by the department, they have received numerous calls recently regarding “large quantities of smoke” in the area.

Selmer police say they have been informed this is due to fields being cleared in the North Mississippi and South McNairy County areas.

McNairy County Emergency Communications say dispatch has been overwhelmed with calls on this issue, and asks residents to refrain from calling unless they see or know of an actual fire in the area.

For more local news, click here.