9th First Ladies Luncheon features Thistle Farms founder

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosted their ninth annual First Ladies luncheon on Thursday.

9th First Ladies Luncheon features Thistle Farms founder

9th First Ladies Luncheon features Thistle Farms founder

9th First Ladies Luncheon features Thistle Farms founder

The luncheon had the biggest number of attendees in its history.

Becca Stevens, the founder of Thistle Farm, was the keynote speaker for the event.

She spoke on how lifting up the women in each community would create a stronger society.

She also talked about her work at Thistle Farm and how helping those women is her biggest passion.

Attendees also heard from a woman in the community who was impacted by United Way’s programs.

She says because of the generosity of the community, she was able to get her life back.

Find more local news here.