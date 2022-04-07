Organizations fight illiteracy in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization partnered with United Way of West Tennessee to fight against illiteracy in the area.

The READ Team partnered with United Way to provide books for second graders in hopes of increasing their literary skills.

Organizers are hosting a backpack fundraiser that includes books and supplies for second graders at the following schools:

Alexander Elementary

Andrew Jackson Elementary

Arlington Elementary School

Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School

Rose Hill Middle School

“We put together a backpack for the students, and this backpack isn’t only for our READ Team students because we don’t see every student. We like to provide it for every second grader within our six schools that we are going to,” said Kelly Christoferson, coordinator for the READ Team.

The READ Team says they are hosting more events in the near future, and that they are looking for volunteers to assist in their efforts.

