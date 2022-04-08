Jackson Theatre Guild presents ‘Clue’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of West Tennessee gathered to solve a mystery at the Ned.

The Jackson Theatre Guild partnered with The Ned to perform the play “Clue,” which is based on the board game and the big screen adaptation.

David McCall, an actor with the Theatre Guild, says he and his colleagues have been working tirelessly to perfect their craft.

McCall says he loves performing plays because he can then share his hard work with the world.

“It’s this collective of people who’ve come together because they love to do plays, and so you form these really fast bonds together, working together like a team so you can put on this show. Think it really comes across. The artists so far have been really enjoying it,” said McCall.

The guild is performing two more shows this weekend.

