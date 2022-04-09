Volunteers gather to keep Jackson beautiful

JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s spring time and you know what that means, spring cleaning!

This morning marked the 16th annual Spring Clean at Liberty Garden Park.

Volunteers did everything from picking up limbs and debris, to mulching, all in efforts to keep Jackson beautiful.

Over the past 16 years the Spring Clean has gotten larger and larger.

There were about 50 volunteers at this years spring clean up, and after not having the clean up for the past two years, organizers are glad the community can come together to take care of our parks.

“We want them to have, to see that, this is what Jackson has and looks like, and that proper care and work together to take care of our community,” said Tammy Buchanan, Project supervisor, Liberty Garden Park Conservancy.

Liberty Park would like to thank all of those who volunteered and can’t wait for an even bigger turn out next year.