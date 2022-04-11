JMCSS leaders discuss full agenda Monday evening

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system meets to discuss what’s on the monthly agenda.

It was a full agenda for Monday’s Jackson-Madison County School System work session. Vice chair, AJ Massey says one of the most significant topics discussed for him, was the education foundation.

“Education foundation is now set. We have representatives from the city, the county and the school board and we have funding so there’s going to be a large pile of money that’s going to be able to be spent on school projects and different avenues within our school system to help us, from extra tax money that’s coming from our constituents,” said Massey.

In another update, for the first time ever, JMCSS will offer a summer commencement ceremony.

“Normally those summer graduates are able to sit with their current school and be apart of that graduation, but really with no recognition. This is a way for those students to have their own program. We understand it’s different than the regular graduation, but it’s a time for their parents and their families to be in the room to celebrate with them because that’s a big accomplishment,” said Massey.

Also, after the Oman Arena was gifted to the school system by the City of Jackson, leaders are using federal funds to remodel it.

Massey says its a tremendous benefit to the school system and will be used for various purposes.

“It’s going to be a heavy lift to get it back to where it needs to be, but that’s going to be a multi-use space for all of our schools to have graduations, have school-wide assemblies. It’s going to be a place where we’re going to have lots of events and it’s going to be a place where the community can actually use for lots of events here in town,” said Massey.

The Pope school was also discussed.

Massey says they have a land location and members are currently planning where the school will be located on the footprint and how it will look to make sure it fits well with the community, as the goal is to have it be a community school.

The school system will meet for its edu-vision committee meeting Tuesday night.