National Student-Athlete Day 2022

April 6th is National Student-Athlete Day and we are highlighting high school seniors, choosing to continue their sports careers in college. So forget about the crowds, the size of the school, and remember the sacrifices it takes to be not just an athlete, but a student athlete.

12 schools, 47 student-athletes, and one big community gathered together to honor them.

Find this feature on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter and use the hashtag #WBBJStudentAthletes.

Melissa Allen, Cross Country + Track – Undecided

Tamarr Arnold, Football – University of Saint Mary for Business Management

Leslie Salvador, Softball – Dyerburg State Community College for Pre-Health

Aja Stovall, Softball – Freed-Hardeman University for Nursing

Carter Welch, Cross Country + Track – Freed-Hardeman University for Public Relations

Madison Hart, Basketball – Undecided

Cameron Nolan, Basketball, Football, and Soccer – Austin Peay State University for Kinesiology

Cierra Arnold, Cross Country – UT Southern for Nursing

Cooper Clapp, Baseball – Notre Dam for Finance

Shelby Durbin, Softball – Murray State University for Psychology/Clinical Mental Health

Seth Garner, Baseball – University of Memphis for Exercise, Sport, and Movement Sciences

Haley Hallett, Basketball – UT Martin for Biology

Kaydin Pope, Football – Mississippi State for Business

Calvin Robinson, Jr., Bowling – Lincoln Memorial

Sarah Stricklin, Basketball/Softball – Dyersburg State Community College for Nursing

Christian White, Football – Bethel University for Sports Medicine

Alli Hylkema, Cross Country – Ouachita Baptist University for Musical Theatre and Communication

Tacker Nash, Football – Rhodes College for Biology

Walker Rhea, Football – Bethel University for History

Lavar Burns, Basketball – Columbia State for Business Administration

Audrey Johnson, Cross Country – UT Southern for Psychology

Drew Mayo, Basketball – Hendrix College for Math or Sports Science

D’Angelo Jones, Football – Cumberland University for Physical Therapy

Tyrik Pirtle, Football – Bethany College for Art/Sports Science

Izaiah Reed, Football – University of Louisville for Physical Therapy/Business

Khaden Walker, Football – Mississippi College for Sports Communications

Justin Woods, Football/Track – Lindsey Wilson College for Business Management

Malik Ganaway, Football – Undecided

Connor Meadows, Football – Undecided

Jordan Shepherd, Football – UT Martin for Physical Therapy

Jasmine Blankenship, Basketball – Trevecca Nazarene University for Physical Therapy

Reanna Brown, Volleyball – Blue Mountain College for Education

Courtney Hardin, Cheerleading – Murray State University for Early Childhood Education

Jaxon Hill, Baseball – Bethel University for Exercise Science

Jake Keyl, Baseball – Union University for Pre-Med

Xander Taylor, Basketball – Undecided

Anyran Trull, Basketball – Undecided

Brynlee Butler, Soccer – Dyersburg State Community College for Pre-Physical Therapy

Hannah Wilson, Softball – Sewanee: The College of the South for Biology with Pre-Med track

Will Brown, Golf – Union University for Finance

Harrison Freeman, Baseball – Middle Tennessee State University for Exercise Science

Noah Mauldin, Cross Country – Union University for Business

Brady Robertson, Baseball – University of Tennessee for Sports Management

Jake Wilson, Baseball – Union University for Exercise Science

Makenzie Wilson, Golf – Freed-Hardeman University for Business Management

Joshua Jones, Football – Cumberland University for Sports + Exercise Science

Ben Pledger, Football – Mississippi College for Kineseology