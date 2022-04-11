National Student-Athlete Day 2022
April 6th is National Student-Athlete Day and we are highlighting high school seniors, choosing to continue their sports careers in college. So forget about the crowds, the size of the school, and remember the sacrifices it takes to be not just an athlete, but a student athlete.
12 schools, 47 student-athletes, and one big community gathered together to honor them.
Find this feature on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter and use the hashtag #WBBJStudentAthletes.
Melissa Allen, Cross Country + Track – Undecided
Tamarr Arnold, Football – University of Saint Mary for Business Management
Leslie Salvador, Softball – Dyerburg State Community College for Pre-Health
Aja Stovall, Softball – Freed-Hardeman University for Nursing
Carter Welch, Cross Country + Track – Freed-Hardeman University for Public Relations
Madison Hart, Basketball – Undecided
Cameron Nolan, Basketball, Football, and Soccer – Austin Peay State University for Kinesiology
Cierra Arnold, Cross Country – UT Southern for Nursing
Cooper Clapp, Baseball – Notre Dam for Finance
Shelby Durbin, Softball – Murray State University for Psychology/Clinical Mental Health
Seth Garner, Baseball – University of Memphis for Exercise, Sport, and Movement Sciences
Haley Hallett, Basketball – UT Martin for Biology
Kaydin Pope, Football – Mississippi State for Business
Calvin Robinson, Jr., Bowling – Lincoln Memorial
Sarah Stricklin, Basketball/Softball – Dyersburg State Community College for Nursing
Christian White, Football – Bethel University for Sports Medicine
Alli Hylkema, Cross Country – Ouachita Baptist University for Musical Theatre and Communication
Tacker Nash, Football – Rhodes College for Biology
Walker Rhea, Football – Bethel University for History
Lavar Burns, Basketball – Columbia State for Business Administration
Audrey Johnson, Cross Country – UT Southern for Psychology
Drew Mayo, Basketball – Hendrix College for Math or Sports Science
D’Angelo Jones, Football – Cumberland University for Physical Therapy
Tyrik Pirtle, Football – Bethany College for Art/Sports Science
Izaiah Reed, Football – University of Louisville for Physical Therapy/Business
Khaden Walker, Football – Mississippi College for Sports Communications
Justin Woods, Football/Track – Lindsey Wilson College for Business Management
Malik Ganaway, Football – Undecided
Connor Meadows, Football – Undecided
Jordan Shepherd, Football – UT Martin for Physical Therapy
Jasmine Blankenship, Basketball – Trevecca Nazarene University for Physical Therapy
Reanna Brown, Volleyball – Blue Mountain College for Education
Courtney Hardin, Cheerleading – Murray State University for Early Childhood Education
Jaxon Hill, Baseball – Bethel University for Exercise Science
Jake Keyl, Baseball – Union University for Pre-Med
Xander Taylor, Basketball – Undecided
Anyran Trull, Basketball – Undecided
Brynlee Butler, Soccer – Dyersburg State Community College for Pre-Physical Therapy
Hannah Wilson, Softball – Sewanee: The College of the South for Biology with Pre-Med track
Will Brown, Golf – Union University for Finance
Harrison Freeman, Baseball – Middle Tennessee State University for Exercise Science
Noah Mauldin, Cross Country – Union University for Business
Brady Robertson, Baseball – University of Tennessee for Sports Management
Jake Wilson, Baseball – Union University for Exercise Science
Makenzie Wilson, Golf – Freed-Hardeman University for Business Management
Joshua Jones, Football – Cumberland University for Sports + Exercise Science
Ben Pledger, Football – Mississippi College for Kineseology