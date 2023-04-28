University School: Maddux Rabun

Maddux Rabun

Baseball – Sports Management, University of Arkansas

Why did you first choose your sport?

My Dad.

Are you excited for college?

Yes, very.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

Going to the beach.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

Being able to play with my friends.

What’s your advice for future athletes?

Never give up on your dreams. If you think you are working hard enough, work harder.

