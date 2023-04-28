University School: Brayden Roberts

Brayden Roberts

Football – Natural & Environmental Sciences, UT Knoxville

Why did you first choose your sport?

I’ve played since 3rd grade and enjoyed pushing myself because I did the hardest workouts available at USJ.

Are you excited for college?

Yes.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

Going to state Freshman year.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

The difficulty of the workouts.

What’s your advice for future athletes?

Don’t think too hard, just do it.

