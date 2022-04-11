Southern Airways discusses plans at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport

WEST MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An update on the new airline at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.



The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to Southern Airways to be the new service provider at the airport starting June 1st.

The airline plans to fly to Atlanta three times a day, which officials believe will be a successful service for the west Tennessee community.

Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways, Mark Cestari, talks about the importance of supporting local airports.

“There’s a great benefit, not just for themselves, but also for the community. In terms of economic development, stimulating business, tourism, hotels, restaurants, and you know in these difficult times it’s good to keep that money local if you can,” said Cestari.

He also says Southern Airways plans to bring reliability, low fares, and commitment to community engagement.