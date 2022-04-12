Free melanoma screenings to be offered in Jackson May 2nd

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free event coming to Jackson next month could help save lives.

In honor of May being National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the Kirkland Cancer Center will offer free melanoma screenings on May 2.

West Tennessee Healthcare says early detection of melanoma cancer is the key to effective treatment.

The screenings will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, and reservations will be required.

To reserve your spot, call (731) 541-5087 and you will be given an appointment time.

Participants are asked to show up no earlier than 20 minutes before your scheduled time, and to check in with a volunteer in the main lobby once you arrive.

The Kirkland Cancer Center is located at 720 West Forest Avenue in Jackson.

