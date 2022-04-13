Organizations bring fresh produce to senior citizens

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA, along with Falcon Ridge Farms and the Jackson Housing Authority, distributed fresh produce to senior citizens in Jackson.

Organizations bring fresh produce to senior citizens

Organizations bring fresh produce to senior citizens

Organizations bring fresh produce to senior citizens

Organizations bring fresh produce to senior citizens

The distribution took place at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Gardens located at 110 Preston Street.

This new program will serve 100 residents at the apartment complex.

This service will take place every other week at Rosewood Gardens and on alternate weeks at Centennial Pass.

“We’re not expecting seniors to come to RIFA or go to a large retail store. They can simply have food delivered to their doorstep here,” said Shaun Powers, the assistant director of RIFA.

Organizers plan to keep the food distributions in place throughout the spring, summer, fall and winter months.

Find more local news here.