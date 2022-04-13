School early dismissals – April 13, 2022

WBBJ Staff,

Some schools in the West Tennessee area will be dismissing early on Wednesday, April 13 due to the potential for severe weather.

  • Bradford Special School District
    • Schools dismiss at 2 p.m.
  • Crockett County Schools
    • Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
  • Haywood County Schools
    • Schools dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
  • Humboldt City Schools
    • Release at 1 p.m.
  • Jackson-Madison County Schools
    • High schools and middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
    • Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
  • Jackson State Community College
    • Closing early at 3:15 p.m.
  • Lake County Schools
    • Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Weakley County Schools
    • Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
  • West Tennessee School for the Deaf
    • Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

