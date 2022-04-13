School early dismissals – April 13, 2022
Some schools in the West Tennessee area will be dismissing early on Wednesday, April 13 due to the potential for severe weather.
- Bradford Special School District
- Schools dismiss at 2 p.m.
- Crockett County Schools
- Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
- Haywood County Schools
- Schools dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
- Humboldt City Schools
- Release at 1 p.m.
- Jackson-Madison County Schools
- High schools and middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
- Jackson State Community College
- Closing early at 3:15 p.m.
- Lake County Schools
- Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Weakley County Schools
- Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
- West Tennessee School for the Deaf
- Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
