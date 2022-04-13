School early dismissals – April 13, 2022

Some schools in the West Tennessee area will be dismissing early on Wednesday, April 13 due to the potential for severe weather.

Bradford Special School District Schools dismiss at 2 p.m.

Crockett County Schools Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

Haywood County Schools Schools dismiss at 2:15 p.m.

Humboldt City Schools Release at 1 p.m.

Jackson-Madison County Schools High schools and middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

Jackson State Community College Closing early at 3:15 p.m.

Lake County Schools Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Weakley County Schools Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

West Tennessee School for the Deaf Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.



