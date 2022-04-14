5 finalists announced for name of Jackson baseball team

JACKSON, Tenn. — The team stepping up to the plate at Jackson’s baseball stadium is a step closer to being named.

In The Big Inning, the new operators of the ballpark, have announced the five finalists from their “Name Your Team” contest.

President and CEO Dennis Bastien says they received nearly 900 submissions, and narrowing them down was fun but not easy.

The five names up for selection are Jackson Locomotives, Hub City Heroes, Jackson Blue Suedes, Jackson Rockabillies, and Hub City Hub Caps.

The names touch on everything from the city’s “Hub City” nickname to the area’s rich history with the railroad and music industries.

Fans are encouraged to visit Play Ball Jackson’s website and social media to guess the official selection.

The team’s management will be making the final selection, with an unveiling celebration expected in mid-to-late May.

What's your favorite option for the baseball team's name? Jackson Locomotives Hub City Heroes Jackson Blue Suedes Jackson Rockabillies Hub City Hub Caps

For more news in the Jackson and Madison County area, click here.