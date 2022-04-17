Easter Eggs galore… kids hunt for more

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Easter Bunny keeps visiting West Tennessee.

This time he made a stop at the Campbell Street Church of Christ.







More than 15 hundred eggs were found by children of all ages. Some found toys while others found candy.

Members of the church say this allows children and adults to come closer together.

“This egg hunt is just a really fun exciting thing that they get to do and they build relationships through it, and so that’s just a giant plus,” said Molly Steele, children’s minister, Campbell Street Church of Christ.

The church hosts services every Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.