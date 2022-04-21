17-year-old was killed in crash on April 10

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities confirmed a wreck off of Exit 68 in Madison County left one person dead.

Authorities say the wreck occurred Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 a.m., and there were two people in the car.

According to the family, 17-year-old Mason Thompson was killed in the wreck off of Providence Road.

Thompson’s godmother, Tiffany Krabbe says investigators told them he was a passenger in the car.

“They knew Mason wasn’t driving, that he was a passenger and he was ejected about 30-feet from the vehicle,” Krabbe said.

Thompson was airlifted from the crash site and taken to a hospital.

Krabbe says investigators have not reached out with any more information at this time. She says losing her godson has been hard for their family.

“I got the phone call that it had happened. It has just been complete sadness and tragedy for our family to be honest,” Krabbe said.

A family friend of Thompson’s says losing him was like losing one of her sons.

“My son and him hung out everyday, so this has been really hard on our whole family. It has kind of affected everyone in my house a little differently,” Krabbe said.

Krabbe says Thompson was loved by many and will always be remembered.

“Mason was a really smart kid who loved basketball. He had friends that would do anything for him, and he would do anything for anybody at any given time,” Krabbe said.

Authorities say the second person in the vehicle survived the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.

At this time, the identity of the second individual has not been released.

