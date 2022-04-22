Library to host free screening of Disney/Pixar’s ‘Soul’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents are invited enjoy a free movie screening in Jackson later this month.

In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, the Jackson-Madison County Library will show Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” on Friday, April 29.

The screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Program Center at the library’s main branch, located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments and snacks will be available.

“Soul” follows a New York Jazz pianist who becomes trapped in a strange world, and is rated PG.

