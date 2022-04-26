West Tennessee woman honored for work with veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee woman is being honored for her work with veterans.

According to a news release, Jackie Utley has been awarded the 2021 NSDAR Service for Veterans Outstanding DAR Volunteer Award.

The news came during the 117th Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which was held late last week.

Utley — an Honorary Chapter Regent of Jackson-Madison DAR Chapter — is set to get the award for her service to local veterans as the Chair of the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition, planning for Veterans Day events while on the West Tennessee Veterans Day Committee, and for planning and conducting pinning ceremonies for Vietnam War veterans.

The award will be announced during the NSDAR Continental Congress in Washington, DC, on June 24.

