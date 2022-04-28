Dog park now open in Brownsville

After purchasing the property to use as a green space for the community, the City of Brownsville decided to turn it into a dog park.

After competing for and receiving a grant from the Boyd Foundation, they were able to turn those dreams into a reality and held a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

The park was dedicated to the Vice Mayor Carolyn Flagg to use with her dog, Scotty.

“Pets cover all different dynamics of the community, whether it’s age, race, political aspirations. There’s something that brings people together, and the people of Brownsville and Haywood County love their pets and their dogs. So we wanted to have an open space where they can feel safe,” said Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls.

The park has a large, fenced area with many shade trees and a flat, open, wide space for your furry friends to enjoy.

The park is located on East Jefferson Street, right beside the Farmers Market restaurant and also has nearby walking trails as well.

The park will be open from sunrise to sunset. City leaders encourage everyone to come out and enjoy it.

