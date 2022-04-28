Local agency hosts HR event at Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local employment agency held a special, fun-filled event.

Personnel Placements, LLC. sponsored a human resources event on Wednesday at Hub City Brewing. The event lasted until 2:30 p.m.

The comedian and social media persona, Heather Land was also there to perform her routine.

There was a featured speaker and lots of information about the job market and employment statistics.

“It’s really nice to be able to collaborate with others, to network with others, to see what best practices are out there, and to work with vendors and solution providers in the area, to help navigate what’s a really tough environment right now,” said Ben Ferguson, the President of PPL.

There were HR professionals from West Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and southern Kentucky.

